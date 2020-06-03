Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Schedules at Odds with Each Other During Quarantine

While Kim Kardashian's jam-packed routine has helped her to excel during the quarantine, her rapper husband Kanye West is struggled with it.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Schedules at Odds with Each Other During Quarantine
Image: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly have contrasting approaches on how to keep busy amid the coronavirus quarantine. "Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out and he is up late," a source told Us Weekly, noting that their opposite schedules have them at odds at times.

Kardashian's jam-packed routine has helped her to excel during the quarantine, while West, 42, has struggled a bit. "Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim," the source explained.

Despite this, the insider says the couple "are doing well" during the health crisis. The 'All Mine' singer has tried to lighten his wife's daily workload by "making sure Kim has some time to herself and to unwind," the source explained.

This comes after a source said last month that quarantine was putting a strain on their relationship. "Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye. She's trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

Despite some tension during quarantine, the couple, who have been married since 2014 and share four children - North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 12 months - have used their at-home time to hash out some issues and try and fix some kinks in their marriage.

