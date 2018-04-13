Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are Giving Us Major Sibling and Travel Goals; See Pics

good morning, island A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Reality television stars, socialites and entrepreneurs Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are living a life that most of us can only dream of. From becoming social media superstars, fashion icons to being 'brand names' worth millions, the two oldest Kardashian sisters have been on a roll.Recently, the two were seen taking time off to enjoy some sibling time at the scenic Turks and Caicos islands, located in the middle of the Atlantic, known for their tropical climate and stunning beaches.The two sisters, known for documenting their lives on social media for their fans and followers, took to Instagram to post pictures from their vacay too. And we must agree, a look at the photos will leave you not just wanting for more but somewhere also a little envious of the amazing time the two are spending in the spectacular destination.In one of the photos that Kourtney shared, she can be seen sporting a minuscule white co-ord set with her hair pulled back and tinted sunglasses on, super excited for her for a bike ride in the island destination.Take a look.In a few other photos that Kourtney shared of herself, she can be seen looking sizzling hot in a gold bikini, posing for the shutterbugs, enjoying some beach time.However, like most times, it's Kim who stole our hearts away. Clad in a fiery red Chanel bikini, Kim lay on her mat, flaunting her well-toned bod and oiled-up tan skin.Take a look.In another photo that Kim shared, she can be seen sporting a black bikini, her hair tied in boxer braids, soaking in the sun under a clear blue sky and equally clean and blue beach water.Take a look.The two sisters were seen spending some quality time together, taking a walk along the beach as the paps clicked them looking stunning as ever.Take a look.Kim and Kourtney are giving us major travel and sibling goals all at once. What do you think of their photos? Tell us in the comments section below.