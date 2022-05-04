Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at White House Correspondents' Dinner were all about glitzy bling

Making a red carpet debut as a couple, Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in all bling. The lovebirds graced the occasion in looks that adhered to the event’s style mandate of classic, old-world glamour. Surely, their entrance brought all the glitz to the star-studded night. Attending the dinner hand in hand, the couple struck stunning poses at the gala. Sending us all in frenzy, Kim took it to her official Instagram account to drop a series of dazzling pictures. And we surely are star-struck.

While posting the pictures, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star wrote in the caption, “White House din din.” The post exhibits the couple flaunting their love, by holding hands in their hotel lobby and lounging on a couch, while striking a pose for the camera. The star-studded night turned extra glittery with the diva arriving in her favourite Balenciaga silver embellished gown. The sleeveless gown featured the turtle neckline, fitted bodice flaunting her dreamy figure, cinched waist, mermaid fall, and a long floor-sweeping train. To say it is all impressive would be an understatement because Kim’s figure can’t be accentuated enough with the body-hugging silhouette.

The leftover bling was added by Kim’s minimal diamond earrings. She kept her hip-grazing tresses open and styled them in wet beach waves. For make-up, she chose her classic nude look and bronzed cheeks. The comedian perfectly complemented his ladylove in a black velvet blazer atop of crisp white plain shirt, teaming it with a matching pair of pants. A black satin tie added the perfect tinch of gloss to his dapper look, which he paired with stylish black sunglasses and black and white lace-up sneakers.

