Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design
Kim Kardashian collaborated with Berlin-based eyewear designer Carolina Lemke for an exclusive sunglass collection.
Image: @KimKardashian/Instagram
After the recent Kimono shapewear row, Kim Kardashian is under fire for another controversy related to her capsule sunglasses collection. The fashion mogul collaborated with Berlin-based eyewear designer Carolina Lemke for an exclusive sunglass collection. But seems like it did not go down too well with the fashion police as it is called out for being a rip off of the Italian label Emilio Pucci's sunglasses design.
The fashion watchdog, Diet Prada called out Kardashian's latest collection which includes a pair of shield sunglasses which resemble Pucci's glasses she herself wore in August, last year. In the picture, comparisons have been drawn as to how similar Kim's sunglasses are to the Italian label's design.
Diet Prada posted a picture of Kardashian and captioned it, "Hey Kim Kardashian , so it’s def not cool to use someone else’s name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against Missguided , but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them? Lol. Funny how those SS17 Emilio pucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with Carolina Lemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest! ✨."
Earlier, Kim sued Missguided, a UK based brand for marketing plagiarised clothing designs and for using her name without approval, she ultimately won the suit. She also openly condemned brands for plagiarising and creating knock offs of true designers.
It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019
