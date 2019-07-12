Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design

Kim Kardashian collaborated with Berlin-based eyewear designer Carolina Lemke for an exclusive sunglass collection.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design
Image: @KimKardashian/Instagram
Loading...

After the recent Kimono shapewear row, Kim Kardashian is under fire for another controversy related to her capsule sunglasses collection. The fashion mogul collaborated with Berlin-based eyewear designer Carolina Lemke for an exclusive sunglass collection. But seems like it did not go down too well with the fashion police as it is called out for being a rip off of the Italian label Emilio Pucci's sunglasses design.

The fashion watchdog, Diet Prada called out Kardashian's latest collection which includes a pair of shield sunglasses which resemble Pucci's glasses she herself wore in August, last year. In the picture, comparisons have been drawn as to how similar Kim's sunglasses are to the Italian label's design.

Diet Prada posted a picture of Kardashian and captioned it, "Hey Kim Kardashian , so it’s def not cool to use someone else’s name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against Missguided , but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them? Lol. Funny how those SS17 Emilio pucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with Carolina Lemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest! ✨."

Earlier, Kim sued Missguided, a UK based brand for marketing plagiarised clothing designs and for using her name without approval, she ultimately won the suit. She also openly condemned brands for plagiarising and creating knock offs of true designers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram