Kim Kardashian Calls For Inclusivity Of All Body Shapes at CFDA Awards

E! Reality TV Star Kim Kardashian on Monday was honoured at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. She was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear line SKIMS. Along with her, Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede were present to receive the inaugural award. Kim used the platform to call for designers to be inclusive of all body shapes.

In her speech, Kim said, “We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that.”

To show their support for the businesswoman, the Kar-Jenner clan was in almost full attendance. Along with momager, Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also present.

The Emerging Designer of the Year 2022 was presented to Elena Velez. Law Roach was presented as Stylist Honoree 2022.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards are prestigious awards in the fashion industry. They hold an importance equivalent to that of the Oscars. The Monday night show was hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne and designers and CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. They celebrated not only the history of American fashion, but also 60 years of the CFDA.

Notably, Kim Kardashian is making quite a name for herself in the fashion industry this year. She curated a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. While she did not walk the ramp herself, Kim appeared at the end of the show with designers Dolce & Gabbana to take a bow. Her Ciao Kim collection featured the models wearing black, white and silver with lace, crystals and leopard print embellishments. In attendance for the night were Kim’s three older children, sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYQTJEr3H9w

