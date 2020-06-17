Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North’s Birthday with Endearing Post

Kim Kardashian wished her baby girl with a sweet post she uploaded on her official social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North’s Birthday with Endearing Post
Kim Kardashian wished her baby girl with a sweet post she uploaded on her official social media.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North turned seven on June 15. The TV Reality star wished her baby girl with a sweet post she uploaded on her official social media.

The 39-year-old diva shared some adorable and never-before-seen images and videos of North.

Alongside a series of throwback visuals, Kim wrote, "Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can't believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!" wrote Kim.

As per a report in Us Weekly, the Kardashians including Kim Kardashian, Kanye, Kylie Jenner, their children, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner headed to Kanye’s Wyoming ranch last week to mark the event in a very extravagant way.

North was honoured with a lavish firework display for her birthday, photos and videos of which were first shared by her mommy dearest.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, on Tuesday, also treated fans with a glimpse of some priceless moments with North. The mommy-daughter duo is seen seizing some snuggles from each other and it screams of all things love.

“Snuggles w my Chi Chi,” wrote Kim.

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Psalm celebrated his 1st birthday last month.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading