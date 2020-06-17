Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North’s Birthday with Endearing Post

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North turned seven on June 15. The TV Reality star wished her baby girl with a sweet post she uploaded on her official social media.

The 39-year-old diva shared some adorable and never-before-seen images and videos of North.

Alongside a series of throwback visuals, Kim wrote, "Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can't believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!" wrote Kim.

As per a report in Us Weekly, the Kardashians including Kim Kardashian, Kanye, Kylie Jenner, their children, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner headed to Kanye’s Wyoming ranch last week to mark the event in a very extravagant way.

North was honoured with a lavish firework display for her birthday, photos and videos of which were first shared by her mommy dearest.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, on Tuesday, also treated fans with a glimpse of some priceless moments with North. The mommy-daughter duo is seen seizing some snuggles from each other and it screams of all things love.

“Snuggles w my Chi Chi,” wrote Kim.

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Psalm celebrated his 1st birthday last month.