After Facing Backlash, Kim Kardashian Changes Her Shapewear Line Name From Kimono to SKIMS
After receiving backlash from the Japanese community for naming her shapewear line as 'Kimono Solutionwear', Kim Kardashian West has changed it to SKIM.
Image of Kim Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram
Kim Kardashian West recently made headlines when she announced to name her shapewear brand as Kimono Solutionwear. The 38-year-old reality star received backlash from Japanese citizens for cultural appropriation and seemingly capitalising on the name of a traditional Japanese garment. Post the backlash Kim has changed the name of her shapewear brand.
On Monday, Kardashian West took to social media to announce the new name for the shapewear line as SKIMS Solutionwear. "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™," tweeted the reality star.
My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ pic.twitter.com/3bV5MwblDr— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019
She also announced that the line would launch on September 10 and will include sizes from XXS to 5XL.
"SKIMS Solutionwear™ is coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies," she wrote in her tweet.
SKIMS Solutionwear™ is coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019
Available in sizes XXS - 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body. https://t.co/Qsy51S3rtD. #ShowYourSKIMSPhoto: #VanessaBeecroft— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019
After receiving major criticism over the previous name, 'Kimono Solutionwear', Kardashian West released a statement on social media apologising for the title and announcing the relaunch of the shapewear. Her critics also included Daisaku Kadokawa, the Mayor of Kyoto, Japan, who penned a letter to Kardashian West to consider changing the name.
Sharing a post on Instagram declaring her decision, Kim wrote, “Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration; I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TV Star Ridhi Dogra Pens Emotional Tribute to Arun Jaitley: 'I Know You're Resting in Peace Fufaji'
- Airtel Rs 175 New Prepaid Recharge Offers 6GB Additional Data for 28 Days
- Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Step into Hema Malini's Shoes for Satte Pe Satta Remake?
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' Videos on Twitter
- 'Amazon Firestick' is the First Thing that Comes Up When You Google 'Amazon Fire'