Kim Kardashian West recently made headlines when she announced to name her shapewear brand as Kimono Solutionwear. The 38-year-old reality star received backlash from Japanese citizens for cultural appropriation and seemingly capitalising on the name of a traditional Japanese garment. Post the backlash Kim has changed the name of her shapewear brand.

On Monday, Kardashian West took to social media to announce the new name for the shapewear line as SKIMS Solutionwear. "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™," tweeted the reality star.

She also announced that the line would launch on September 10 and will include sizes from XXS to 5XL.

"SKIMS Solutionwear™ is coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies," she wrote in her tweet.

After receiving major criticism over the previous name, 'Kimono Solutionwear', Kardashian West released a statement on social media apologising for the title and announcing the relaunch of the shapewear. Her critics also included Daisaku Kadokawa, the Mayor of Kyoto, Japan, who penned a letter to Kardashian West to consider changing the name.

Sharing a post on Instagram declaring her decision, Kim wrote, “Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration; I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

