Kim Kardashian Credits Her Legal Career to Raising a Mixed-race Family

Celebrity model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian announced in April last year that she wants to become a lawyer. Kim also revealed on Instagram that she has registered with the California State Bar in 2018 to study law. The mother of four has already completed her first year of legal studies and is planning to take the baby bar, a mini version of the bar.

In a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, the 39-year-old fashion icon has spoken about her passion for prison and justice reform in the US. She also spoke in detail about her career in law and her inspiration behind the choice.

Kim revealed that raising “four black kids” is making her understand about discrimination against people of colour. “My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” she said.

She added that she wants to make an effort to make lives easier for black and brown people. The tiny details about the system have left her intrigued and curious to know more insights about it.

Kardashian is married to rap icon Kanye West and they are parents to North (6), son Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm, who will be turning one in May.

She will give more insights into her legal career in her upcoming documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, to be released in April 2020.

