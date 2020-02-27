Kim Kardashian Credits Her Legal Career to Raising a Mixed-race Family
Kim Kardashian is married to rapper Kanye West and they are parents to North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm, who will be turning one in May.
Kim Kardashian with family
Celebrity model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian announced in April last year that she wants to become a lawyer. Kim also revealed on Instagram that she has registered with the California State Bar in 2018 to study law. The mother of four has already completed her first year of legal studies and is planning to take the baby bar, a mini version of the bar.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
In a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, the 39-year-old fashion icon has spoken about her passion for prison and justice reform in the US. She also spoke in detail about her career in law and her inspiration behind the choice.
Kim revealed that raising “four black kids” is making her understand about discrimination against people of colour. “My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” she said.
She added that she wants to make an effort to make lives easier for black and brown people. The tiny details about the system have left her intrigued and curious to know more insights about it.
Kardashian is married to rap icon Kanye West and they are parents to North (6), son Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm, who will be turning one in May.
She will give more insights into her legal career in her upcoming documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, to be released in April 2020.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Pic with Brahmastra Co-star Ranbir Kapoor Brews Bollywood Nostalgia
- Jacqueline Fernandez to Team up with 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz for Music Video
- Get Rid of Your Stylish Beard If You Want to Stay Protected From Coronavirus
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi