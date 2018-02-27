English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian Expresses Her Concerns Over Surrogacy
Kim Kardashian worried she wouldn't "care" about her third child as much as her other kids.
(Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Reuters)
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was concerned about using a surrogate as she didn't know if she'd "care as much" about the baby. Kim Kardashian worried she wouldn't "care" about her third child as much as her other kids.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was advised by doctors not to get pregnant again after suffering complications when expecting daughter North, four, and son Saint, two, so she and husband Kanye West used a surrogate to carry their daughter Chicago, who was born last month.
And the 37-year-old beauty admitted she was concerned she wouldn't have as strong a bond with her youngest child because she hadn't carried her herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I just hope I care as much. ... Everyone says it's, like, no different," she said.
