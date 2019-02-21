English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian Files Lawsuit Against Fashion Company For Using Her Image Without Permission
Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.
Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com.
In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where the Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company's posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.
Apart from this, Kim recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating".
