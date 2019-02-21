LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kim Kardashian Files Lawsuit Against Fashion Company For Using Her Image Without Permission

Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

News18.com

February 21, 2019
Image: Reuters Pictures
Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com.

In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where the Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company's posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.

Apart from this, Kim recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating".

