Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection

Be it red carpet events or street style fad, lately Hollywood celebs flaunting outfits highly inspired by vintage fashion collections and there is no stopping them.The latest to join the league is Kim Kardashian who is making stunning appearances in vintage collection either by Versace or Thierry Mugler at various events.The reality star known for her trendsetting outfits has been sporting vintage collections like trench coats, dresses and even hand bags. This time she hit a new fashion high in a classic 1998 inspired Thierry Mugler gown at the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. We must say this is by far the most body-baring dress Kim has ever worn.Known for his vintage and bold red carpet looks, designer Manfred Thierry Mugler's collection was much awaited at any fashion weeks back in 90's and is still taking the fashion industry by storm.Cardi B also adorned a clam shell gown at the Grammy Awards 2019 red carpet which was inspired from the Thierr Mugler classic collection.The classic black bodycon gown worn by Kim featured a thigh-high slit along with some daring cutouts showed off her decolletage, leaving very little for imagination. She paired the all-black outfit with perspex heels.The Keeping up with the Kardashians star's hair was done by Chris Appleton who tied her raven tresses in a tight bun. She kept the outfit minimal without any accessory. Mary Phillips looked after her makeup.Kim also took to her twitter handle and posted pictures posing in the hallway of her house with her hairstylist.This is not the first time Kim has flaunted her outfits inspired from the classic collection, a week prior she was spotted at the amFAR Gala with her sister Kourtney Kardashian adorning a vintage Versace gown from the 90's collection which was equally risque.On the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she arrived in a snakeskin-print sequin gown from Mugler's 1983 collection pairing the outfit with black high ankle boots.