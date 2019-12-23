Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Kim Kardashian Gifts Bottom Workout Machines

Kim purchased machines for her family-- including her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner. Kim hoped her "sisters and mom will like it".

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kim Kardashian Gifts Bottom Workout Machines
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian bought bottom workout machines for her sisters and her mother.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star purchased the machines for her family -- including her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner -- which promise to "deliver fast, convenient, b*** -blasting results", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim said: "I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too. I'm working out right now and I'm gonna open this and show you guys what I got them. I hope my sisters and mom will like this!" Kim also showed her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara giving it a go.

She added: "Melissa's testing it out. It's the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mom, for one of their Christmas presents. God I feel it in my butt a lot. They're getting them today."

Kris has already received her one, taking to social media to share her excitement at opening the gift just a few days ahead of Christmas.

Sharing a video of the machine and sharing her own reaction to the brand new fitness gift, she said: "Kim, what in the world is in this huge box you just sent me? This box is as big as I am. Oh my gosh. Whoa Kim, this is so incredibly crazy. Is this a booty machine?"

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram