Kim Kardashian Gives Serious Competition To JLaw With Her Mystique Transformation

Halloween witnesses some of the most mind-boggling transformations. Often people opt for pop-culture themes. Kim Kardashian is no exception. For this year’s Halloween, she transformed herself into the X-men series Mystique. And she is giving JLaw some serious competition with her look. On her Instagram, Kim K shared a clip of herself in the Halloween look.

The Skims founder painted herself blue, adorned an embellished body-hugging spandex suit and even spotted red hair. The long-sleeved suit ended with matching gloves and the look was completed with pointed high heel boots. Take a look at the clip here:

Instagram users called her look iconic and were sure she slayed in this fit. American TV personality LA LA Anthony expressed her excitement over Kim’s transformation. She perfectly summed up everyone’s thoughts as she commented, “Another one for the books! What a night!”

“Jennifer Lawrence is quaking right now!” an Instagram user wrote.

A third comment read, “Game over Kim won!”

But this was not the only look fans got of Kim’s transformation. The entrepreneur also shared a set of snaps featuring actress Natalie Halcro and social media influencer Olivia Pierson alongside her. The other two were winning the internet with their extravagant Marvel characters Selen and Magik fits.

The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, has been making headlines of her own. She stunned Instagram with her impressive transformation as the Frankienstine’s bride. Paying homage to the 1935 film, she sported the bodycon, long-sleeved gown, and some pretty impressive makeup.

In another snap, she also wore a flowing white gown and nude mummy-style opera gloves. The black and white photoshoot features several other fits too. And the beauty mogul even gave a behind-the-scenes clip from the fashion shoot. She used the perfect soundtrack for the spooky season, “I Got 5 On It” from the Jordan Peele film Us.

