Kim Kardashian Had Worn Another Marilyn Monroe Dress After Met Gala 2022

While we were still trying to get over Kim Kardashian’s dazzling Met Gala look, where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress by Jean Louis, the diva has given us a glimpse of her voguish pick for the night after the Met. And it turns out that the Jean Louis dress wasn’t the only Marilyn Monroe ensemble that she donned. For the after party, Kim slipped in the Norman Norell dress, which Marilyn wore to the Golden Globes in 1962. Sending us all into a frenzy, Kim dropped a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, along with a long note that detailed the history of the dress and how privileged she feels to be able to wear it.

In the enthralling photographs, Kim can be seen dressed in a green sequinned ensemble for a photoshoot in her hotel room. In one of the photographs, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star even posed with Marilyn’s Golden Globes Award. In 1962, Marilyn wore the same Norman Norell gown, when she was honoured with the Henrietta Award for being ‘World Film Favorite’.

While penning down a long note, Kim even opened up about how she ended up acquiring the body-hugging sleeveless dress. The Norman Norell dress featured a deep open back. The internet sensation perfectly complemented the dress by tying her hair in a sleek high bun and choosing her to go to nude makeup look.

She wrote, “To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 - where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand-beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered Heritage Auctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown. Further, in my research, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend Jeff Leatham. I saw this all as a sign of the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night.”

Needless to say, this was an iconic moment that will be remembered in history. What is your opinion about this fashion moment?

