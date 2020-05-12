Take the pledge to vote

Kim Kardashian is Giving Tropical Vibes in Her Latest Photo

TV Reality star Kim Kardashian hasn’t let the quarantine dim her glitzy persona. For her recent photoshoot, she beckoned "tropical vibes" effortlessly.

TV Reality star Kim Kardashian hasn’t let the quarantine dim her glitzy persona. The 39-year-old diva was seen promoting one of her beauty brands in the latest image she posted to Instagram. As Kim posed with a parrot perched on her shoulder, she beckoned "tropical vibes" in the photoshoot. Kim holds a large white-flowered garland that covers her front showing off her waistline and toned arms.

For her make-up, Kim sports a shimmer rose gold blush face. She dons a dark lip liner around matte lipstick.

Seems like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s beach mood hasn’t faded as she flaunts a sultry appeal in the shot. A report in Daily Mail stated that Kim and husband Kanye West were spotted at their beach beachside hideout in Malibu, recently.

Instagrammers were quick to hit the like button and millions dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comments.

Kim’s sister Khloe was also one of the followers who left a comment soon after the post came. She wrote, “I love your parrot”.

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Two days back, Kim shared a post on Psalm’s 1st birthday on Instagram.

She wrote, “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm”

