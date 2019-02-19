English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian is Suffering From Psoriasis, Here's What You Need to Know About the Skin Condition
Kim Kardashian is suffering from a skin condition psoriasis and she is spreading awareness on her social media handles.
Kim Kardashian shared a close up of her flared skin on her Instagram handle.
Loading...
Lately, reality star Kim Kardashian is being transparent about her journey with the skin condition, psoriasis, as she recently posted pictures of her flared-up skin on her Instagram handle.
The fashionista has been spreading awareness, interacting and sharing her treatment methods on social media regarding the skin condition.
On her official Instagram handle, she revealed a close-up of her face and legs captioning it, "sexy" and "psoriasis is the sh*t" showing her followers how she goes about treating this skin condition with herbal healing ointments.
Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian even called out a tabloid on Twitter for writing about her "bad skin" because of psoriasis.
In 2016 Kardashian wrote on her app about her journey with Psoriasis, "Sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they're flaky.Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons.... Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed. I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am."
FYI, Psoriasis is a condition in which skin cells build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches anywhere on your body including face, knees, legs, scalp, eyelids and in 30% of cases, a form of inflammatory arthritis. Having said that, it is a treatable condition with manageable symptoms.
Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that is unpredictable in its development. The condition affects around 125 million people worldwide and is more often relieved by reducing visible signs and symptoms rather than being cured. Research continues in the hope of developing an effective treatment.
Note that alcohol, smoking, stress, obesity and certain drugs (nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs, beta blockers, etc.) can aggravate psoriasis in people with a genetic predisposition.
Treatment methods can be of various nature like medical procedures, self care, stress management, UV light therapy, medications, vitamins depending on the severity of the condition. Consulting your dermatologist is highly recommended.
The fashionista has been spreading awareness, interacting and sharing her treatment methods on social media regarding the skin condition.
On her official Instagram handle, she revealed a close-up of her face and legs captioning it, "sexy" and "psoriasis is the sh*t" showing her followers how she goes about treating this skin condition with herbal healing ointments.
Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian even called out a tabloid on Twitter for writing about her "bad skin" because of psoriasis.
Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar https://t.co/wrRgWFSDHG— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 5, 2019
It’s psoriasis all over my face. 😢 https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019
I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018
In 2016 Kardashian wrote on her app about her journey with Psoriasis, "Sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they're flaky.Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons.... Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed. I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am."
FYI, Psoriasis is a condition in which skin cells build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches anywhere on your body including face, knees, legs, scalp, eyelids and in 30% of cases, a form of inflammatory arthritis. Having said that, it is a treatable condition with manageable symptoms.
Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that is unpredictable in its development. The condition affects around 125 million people worldwide and is more often relieved by reducing visible signs and symptoms rather than being cured. Research continues in the hope of developing an effective treatment.
Note that alcohol, smoking, stress, obesity and certain drugs (nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs, beta blockers, etc.) can aggravate psoriasis in people with a genetic predisposition.
Treatment methods can be of various nature like medical procedures, self care, stress management, UV light therapy, medications, vitamins depending on the severity of the condition. Consulting your dermatologist is highly recommended.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Clocks Record 4 Lakh Sales in 3 Years
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results