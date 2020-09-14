Kim Kardashian Lashes Out at Criticism That She's Trying to Make Pregnant Women Look Slimmer

Kim Kardashian has come under scrutiny after she announced a new line of clothing meant for pregnant women. She was accused of trying to supposedly make women look slimmer during pregnancy. Kim responded by saying that the new line has been created to provide the necessary support and comfort and the criticism was "uncalled for".

Kim had posted a picture on Instagram, unveiling the new line from her brand Skims, which is set to be launched on September 16. The caption read, “What you’ve been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity Solutionwea that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy.”

The picture, featuring six pregnant models, did not go down well with a section of social media. Some critics complained that the outfits were meant to put pressure on pregnant women to look slim, wearing something which would make them uncomfortable.

However, Kim has refuted the allegations in a series of tweets. The 39-year-old reality show star wrote, “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solution wear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support.”

Here’s the link to the thread:

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

She said that the belly part does not slim the belly, but is actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. She added the cloth provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in the stomach which affects the lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling during pregnancy.