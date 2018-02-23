Kim Kardashian Lipsticks to Launch in Time for Summer

Kim Kardashian West has confirmed that she will be launching her lipstick collection this summer.Weeks after she took to Instagram to inform fans that she was working on a new product category, the reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur has returned to social media with more information about the project. Uploading two photos of herself sporting a candy pink eyeshadow from Sephora and a pinkish-hued nude lipstick, Kardashian explained to fans: "Powder Contour and Highlight Kit on @kimkardashian with another sneak peek at one of the new lipstick shades coming this summer."The shade is wildly different from the matte taupe color she unveiled when she first announced the new collection, so fans could be in for a wide selection of hues.Despite previously teaming up with younger sister and fellow cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner on a limited edition liquid lipstick collection, Kardashian has so far stuck to facial products such as ‘Powder contour and highlight kits' and ‘Ultralight beams' powders and glosses. This will be her first solo foray into lip color under her recently-established KKW Beauty brand, which rose to dominance last year.