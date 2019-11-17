Take the pledge to vote

Kim Kardashian Looks Breathtaking While Modelling for Her Beauty Line Skims

Kim Kardashian West, who launched her shapewear line called Skims, was recently seen modelling for her brand. The beauty icon was seen doing exercises as a part of the promotional campaign.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Kim Kardashian Looks Breathtaking While Modelling for Her Beauty Line Skims
Kim Kardashian West, who launched her shapewear line called Skims, was recently seen modelling for her brand. The beauty icon was seen doing exercises as a part of the promotional campaign.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has managed to build a brand around herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star owns a beauty and cosmetic lines called KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. The recent feather on her hat is her shapewear and undergarment line. She has designed the shapewear to be comfortable as well as to complement the outfits.

Kim recently took to Instagram to post pictures from her new campaign, where she was seen exercising in her shapewear. She took to Instagram to apologise to her fans for being late while restocking her products. "I know it feels like we’ve been out of stock for a long time but I am so excited to announce that we are finally restocking our original @skims Solutionwear™ on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am PST / 12pm EST!" the socialite captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

I know it feels like we’ve been out of stock for a long time but I am so excited to announce that we are finally restocking our original @skims Solutionwear™ on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am PST / 12pm EST! After the name change, we wanted to make sure we didn’t waste any of the original product, so we tried and tested hundreds of different approaches to remove the old branding to ensure we saved it all. These are the original pieces we’re bringing back on November 20th, which will feature a super soft fabric SKIMS label! We’ll also be introducing 4 new Solutionwear™ styles based on your comments and requests since we launched that I can’t wait to show you. Be sure to join the waitlist at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop when the collection drops!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim was also seen doing a graceful handstand for the campaign. The wife of rapper Kanye West demonstrated the comfort of her shapewear.

Recently, Kim received backlash for naming her beauty line as Kimono Solutionwear. People accused her of monetizing and appropriating Japanese culture. She then decided to change the name to Skims and tweeted, “I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”

