1-min read

Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Visit Online College Classes During Isolation

Some lucky learners in the US were treated to special guest lectures from high profile celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Matthew McConaughey.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Visit Online College Classes During Isolation
Some lucky learners in the US were treated to special guest lectures from high profile celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Matthew McConaughey.

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and other celebrities surprised fans by dropping in at online college classes while isolating at home due to coronavirus.

Students in schools and universities across the US have had to continue with their classes after many of them moved online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But some lucky learners have been treated to special guest lectures from high profile celebrities including Kim and Matthew, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The special guests have had a chance to share the subjects they are most passionate about while modelling responsible social distancing to students.

Earlier this week, aspiring lawyer Kim had the opportunity to speak on criminal justice reform.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made an appearance to talk about the subject with Dr. Marc Howard, a professor at Georgetown University whose area of expertise is mass incarceration. Kim posted a screenshot of the entire class, which featured some students who were previously incarcerated.

Matthew also joined in on the online learning.

Robert Quigley, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism, posted a screenshot of the True Detective star looking laid back in a green hoodie and glasses. "Special guest in our Zoom faculty chat. This is surreal," wrote Quigley.

After almost 20 years hosting The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison is seen as an expert on love and relationships. Loyola Marymount University student Jessica Saucedo posted on TikTok about messaging Harrison to talk him into speaking to her 'Ethics of Love and Marriage' class.

She shared a video of his appearance, which he called "the most dramatic class yet". Athletes have also been getting in on the online classes. Former football player Peyton Manning called in to a class from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and tried to boost the students' spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

