Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Kanye West Over Anti-abortion Stance, Bipolar Disorder

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering divorcing husband Kanye West due to his bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance.

IANS

Updated:September 23, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
"Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode," a source told Page Six.

Over the past few months, West has been vocal about about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.

"I almost killed my daughter," he said during a July event. "No more Plan B, Plan A."

Later, Kardashian defended the rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles.

Another source said that she wouldn't divorce West because it wasn't "a good look" at the time.

In September, West touched upon the topic of abortion with comedian Nick Cannon and said his greatest accomplishment was "still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter".

Last week, he again mentioned his daughter in a tweet about being murdered.

"Northy I am going to war and putting my life on the line and if I am murdered don't ever let White media tell you I wasnt a good man," West tweeted. "When people threaten to take you out of my life just know i love you."

