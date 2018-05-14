Kim Kardashian Named CFDA Fashion Awards Honoree

Kim Kardashian West is set to receive the inaugural "Influencer Award" at the 2018 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards next month.The institution has announced that the reality TV star and entrepreneur will take her place amongst fellow CFDA Fashion Awards honorees including Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell and Diane von Furstenberg on June 4."Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world," said CFDA Board Member Tommy Hilfiger in a statement published on the CFDA website. "Her reach extends far beyond her own brands. Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales."Kardashian, naturally, took to social media to share the news with her fans, which include 111 million followers on Instagram, 30 million on Facebook and 59.9 million on Twitter.A regular in fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan, Kardashian also has a vested interest in the fashion and beauty industries. Her brands include the wildly successful KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance companies as well as the children's clothing line Kids Supply and the emoji series Kimoji. The Influencer Award, which will be presented in partnership with Swarovski, tops off a busy few months for the star, who has dropped two new makeup collaborations and executed two fragrance launches since the start of the year, as well as fronting a campaign for Calvin Klein alongside her famous sisters.The CFDA Awards are designed to celebrate the best of the US fashion industry, with last year's big-name winners including makeup artist Pat McGrath, Raf Simons and Demna Gvasalia.