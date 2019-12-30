Take the pledge to vote

Kim Kardashian Parties with Travis Scott, Rapper Quavo, Grimes and Elon Musk on Christmas

Kim Kardardashian hosted a lavish Christmas party which was attended by a number of stars.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
Model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West is known for her lavish lifestyle. In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner family is popular for their outings and extraordinary get-togethers. Something similar happened at Christmas this year. To welcome the festivities in style, Kim hosted her annual Christmas Eve party.

The model posted several star-studded pictures. This year's guest list included entrepreneur Elon Musk, his girlfriend and musician Grimes, along with rappers Quavo and Saweetie. That's not it. She also invited her sister Kylie Jenner's alleged ex-boyfriend and father of Stormi Webster, Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram

Christmas Eve 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The reality star also posted a picture with her Kardashian-Jenner sister clan. All the five sisters – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall – looked breathtakingly beautiful in the Christmas Eve bash.

She also posted another series of pictures with her momager (Mom and Manager) Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. She captioned it, “Me and my mommy and grandma FOREVER LOVE."

View this post on Instagram

Me and my mommy and grandma FOREVER LOVE

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim also shared the family portrait, along with husband and singer Kanye West and their four kids – North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

View this post on Instagram

Christmas Eve 2019

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Model and entrepreneur Kylie also posted pictures, showing us her and daughter Stormi’s look for the party. The mother-daughter duo opted for matching green-coloured Ralph and Russo dresses.

