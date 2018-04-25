GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kim Kardashian Reveals her Fragrance Bottle Shaped Like Her Body

It's smoking hot!

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2018, 7:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kim Kardashian Reveals her Fragrance Bottle Shaped Like Her Body
Image: Instagram/ KimKardashian
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's latest fragrance comes in a bottle inspired by her own body shape.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's latest KKW scent is set to hit markets next month and Kim is particularly thrilled by the packaging.

Kim took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her body smothered with clay revealing that her upcoming fragrance bottle will come in her body's mould. She captioned the picture as "We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance". Check her hot picture here:

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on



"The next fragrance I have coming out is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool. The scent is so good. I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a colour and something that's just luminous," she told Business of Fashion magazine.

With agency inputs*

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You