Kim Kardashian Reveals her Fragrance Bottle Shaped Like Her Body

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's latest fragrance comes in a bottle inspired by her own body shape.The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's latest KKW scent is set to hit markets next month and Kim is particularly thrilled by the packaging.Kim took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her body smothered with clay revealing that her upcoming fragrance bottle will come in her body's mould. She captioned the picture as "We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance". Check her hot picture here:"The next fragrance I have coming out is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool. The scent is so good. I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a colour and something that's just luminous," she told Business of Fashion magazine.With agency inputs*