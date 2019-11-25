Kim Kardashian Reveals She 'Cried the Whole Way Home' After Met Gala Debut

Reality TV star and fashion icon Kim Kardashian West is known for her ultimate style game and choice of silhouettes to enhance her body. However, in a recent interview, the mother of four, opened about a time when she was massively criticised for a gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with eldest daughter North.

When it came to mark her debut on the Met Gala red carpet six years ago, Kim chose to wear a floral gown by Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci. "I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated. I was like, of course the first time I go [to the Met Gala] I'm going to be huge," she told Vogue in the interview.

Here's a pic of here Met Gala 2013 look:

The gown also had matching floral gloves. “We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable,” she said.

She also revealed that her husband Kanye West was performing at the event that year and so she was his plus one. "That was okay with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball," she said.

Soon after her Met debut, internet was flooded with memes of her look, comparing her to a couch. “I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire,” she said.

"I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it,” revealed the Kardashian sister.

However, she added that the backlash didn’t matter to her for too long as fashion experts Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen "loved" the look. She proudly added, "I just remember [Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen] came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves. So none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved."

