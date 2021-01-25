Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Dressing Up, Poses in All Black Outfit

Kim Kardashian strikes a stylish pose in a new snapshot she has posted on social media, though she says she misses dressing up.

In the picture she posted in the early hours of Monday, according to IST, Kim is seen stepping out of her car. Colour-coordinated with the all-black power wheels, Kim is dressed in all-black, too. She wears a front-open black leather jacket that falls way below her knees, with a black leather off-shoulder short dress that has a cross embroidered on the torso.

The 40-year-old celebrity adds to her minimalistic no-makeup look with the caption she writes on the picture, "I miss dressing up".

Kim has lately been in the limelight with reports in the media of her impending divorce with estranged husband Kanye West. According to recent media reports, the divorce is very much on, with Kim and Kanye hardly communicating.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly been living "separate lives", reported the website hollywoodgossip.com. "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," a source said, adding that "their lives don't overlap much".

Earlier this year, Kanye had a failed Presidential run and courted controversy by publicly declaring he wanted to abort daughter North West on learning Kim had been pregnant in the past.

