Kim Kardashian Says She Underwent 5 Operations to 'Fix the Damage' Caused by Pregnancy

Reality TV Kim Kardashian star has opened up about the ordeals she faced during her pregnancy. She revealed that she underwent five operations within a year and a half to 'fix the damage' caused by pregnancy.

She had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, and following the birth of her first baby her placenta didn't come out but dangerously grew inside her, and despite managing to deliver a second child, she required multiple surgeries.

Kim suffered from a number of complications while carrying North, six, and, after freezing her eggs was able to deliver her second, son Saint, four. However, after the 'same awful delivery' during his birth, doctors refused to help her get pregnant via her frozen embryos a third time.

Kim spoke about her difficult medical route to having her four kids, in a new campaign for her SKIMS clothing range, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the video on Instagram, Kim said, "When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom's organs start to shut down.

"The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labour - they induced me. North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early."

She later explains in the clip that after her delivery, her placenta never came out, but instead grew inside her uterus."That is what women die from in childbirth. After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter.

"After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside," she said.

She added, "I asked my doctors, 'Can I do it one more time?' And they were like, "We won't even put an embryo in you -- that would be like malpractice."

Despite facing all the odds, she feels fortunate to have beautiful children. "I'm so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me -- they came to me. I'm so thankful for surrogates. I'm really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it," she concluded.

