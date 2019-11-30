Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Pics of Kanye West and Kids from Thanksgiving

Taking to her social media page, Kim Kardashian expressed gratitude for her children and husband Kanye West on Thanksgiving. The American reality star and business woman shared a series of Instagram photos where her family can be seen.

In one of the images that Kim posted, 5-month-old baby Psalm can be seen looking up at father Kanye. Kim captioned the image, "So Thankful for my babies.”

She also posted a second family photo where she was seen posing with her daughters Chicago and North as well as son Saint, all of them dressed in white.

Kim captioned the image, “So thankful for all of my babies.”

Not only Kim, Khloe and Kourtney too took to social media to share photos with their children along with messages of being thankful, for the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Khloe shared a photo of herself kissing her daughter True through a glass door, alongside the caption, "Every day I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! #Thanksgiving #Thankful."

