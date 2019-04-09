English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cultural Inappropriation
Kim Kardashian posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen donning an Indian head ornament, maang tikka for a weekly Sunday church service.
Kim Kardashian posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen donning an Indian head ornament, maang tikka for a weekly Sunday church service.
Loading...
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has always been in news for her jaw-dropping style statements. This time she was spotted donning traditional Indian head jewellery, maang tikka for husband Kanye West’s weekly Sunday Service, which is a private concert that features choral arrangements of Kanye West’s music. The couple has been hosting this service from the beginning of 2019, every week.
The 38-year-old fashion mogul posted a picture on her official Instagram handle which she captioned as," Sunday Service Vibe." She undoubtedly looked ravishing in this look but it did not seem to go down well with her followers.
She was accused of cultural inappropriation on social media for wearing a cultural item like head jewellery. The maang tikka is a traditional ornament worn by Indian women for significant cultural events especially weddings and is often inclined towards Indian folklore.
In a breezy white off-shoulder outfit, Kim teamed the headpiece with a pair of gaudy gold earrings and cuffs but her Instagram followers were not really impressed as they called it a mishmash of cultural pieces.
The comment section of her picture on Instagram was flooded with people who trolled her saying, "This is not Sunday Service Vibe, it's an Indian vibe." While some agreed how it was not right for fashionistas to wear an ornament belonging to different ethnicity because culture is not a costume.
Not everyone was offended by Kim's "Sunday Service Vibe." One said, "As an Indian woman I think Kim K looks GREAT and frankly don't care what she wears. We all get influenced by each other's culture, ethnicities… we should be honoured that such a stylish woman appreciates our culture instead."
This is not the first time the mother of three channelised her Indian vibes. In Vogue India's 2018 issue she flaunted a red Sabyasachi saree and also a Lehenga by Anita Dongre.
Other celebrities like Selena Gomez, Beyonce have been called out for cultural inappropriation for flaunting the traditional Indian Bindi and outfits in their songs. Kim Kardashian herself was slammed during the MTV movie and TV awards for flaunting a cornrow-style braid hairdo.
The 38-year-old fashion mogul posted a picture on her official Instagram handle which she captioned as," Sunday Service Vibe." She undoubtedly looked ravishing in this look but it did not seem to go down well with her followers.
She was accused of cultural inappropriation on social media for wearing a cultural item like head jewellery. The maang tikka is a traditional ornament worn by Indian women for significant cultural events especially weddings and is often inclined towards Indian folklore.
In a breezy white off-shoulder outfit, Kim teamed the headpiece with a pair of gaudy gold earrings and cuffs but her Instagram followers were not really impressed as they called it a mishmash of cultural pieces.
The comment section of her picture on Instagram was flooded with people who trolled her saying, "This is not Sunday Service Vibe, it's an Indian vibe." While some agreed how it was not right for fashionistas to wear an ornament belonging to different ethnicity because culture is not a costume.
Not everyone was offended by Kim's "Sunday Service Vibe." One said, "As an Indian woman I think Kim K looks GREAT and frankly don't care what she wears. We all get influenced by each other's culture, ethnicities… we should be honoured that such a stylish woman appreciates our culture instead."
This is not the first time the mother of three channelised her Indian vibes. In Vogue India's 2018 issue she flaunted a red Sabyasachi saree and also a Lehenga by Anita Dongre.
Other celebrities like Selena Gomez, Beyonce have been called out for cultural inappropriation for flaunting the traditional Indian Bindi and outfits in their songs. Kim Kardashian herself was slammed during the MTV movie and TV awards for flaunting a cornrow-style braid hairdo.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
- 'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pairing Up Opposite Salman Khan
- Puberty is Coming: How 'Game of Thrones' Characters Have Evolved Over the Years
- IPL Points Table 2019 | Rahul Takes KXIP to Third After Win Against SRH
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results