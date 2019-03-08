Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Similarities with Naomi Campbell

Ever since Kim Kardashian stepped out in a sheer leopard catsuit, fashionistas around the world seem to have a deja vu as there is an uncanny resemblance between Kim Kardashian's outfit and Supermodel Naomi Campbell's 1991 catwalk look.In an Azzedine Alaïa bodysuit, the 38-year-old trendsetter's look featured a fully see-through leopard print outfit with velour patches and a pair of velvet bikini bottoms. She teamed the entire look with a black velvet coat and a black beret which gave it a unique touch.She threw together a pair of Yeezy PVC heels which are worth Rs 40,000. Kim decided to go with her signature contoured bronze make-up and voluminous. Black tresses gave her outfit a nice finishing touch.However, she is not the first to flaunt this trend. British supermodel Naomi Campbell flaunted this trend during the French designer's fall 1991 catwalk.Well, the saying, 'imitation is the sincerest form of flattery' stand true in this case.