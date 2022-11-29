Kim Kardashian Tells Daughter North West About The Dress Worn By Her The Night She Got Pregnant

The Kardashians’ second season ended with several sneak peeks into the family’s life, which has always piqued public interest. The season finale showcased Kim Kardashian’s remembrance of the dress she wore the night she conceived North, her first child with then-husband Kanye West. She also told her 9-year-old daughter that she “got pregnant" in the “blue dress" that was gifted to her by West.

In the season finale of the series, North West accompanied her mother Kim and grandma Kris Jenner to Paris to attend the Couture Fashion Week. During this, Kim told her daughter, “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby, and he gave Daddy this blue dress that Daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday, the year before you were born, and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.” She also stated that the fashion designer Olivier Rousteing might have something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.

In October 2012, Kim wore the dress to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Angel Ball in New York City. An elegant royal blue gown worn by the model featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a matching fabric belt at the waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In addition to her full-sleeved gown, the founder of Skims accessorised the outfit with a fishtail braid, matching blue earrings, a large ring, and black pumps. Kim was accompanied by West in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and a black bowtie.

On May 24, 2014, Kim and Kanye got married after welcoming their daughter North in June 2013. They welcomed - Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 - after the wedding. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here