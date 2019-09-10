Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Autoimmune Condition Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis

Kim Kardashian has tested positive for autoimmune condition lupus as well as rheumatoid arthritis. The reality star, who also suffers from another autoimmune condition psoriasis, had been complaining of aching and swollen joints and fatigue, received the distressing medical news as seen in the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 38-year-old mum-of-four had speculated she may have rheumatoid arthritis based on her symptoms but decided to consult a professional. According to the episode, Dr Daniel Wallace delivered the devastating diagnosis, revealing her antibodies had tested positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

An emotional Kardashian began "freaking out", while Dr Wallace was seen attempting to console her.

Lupus is a systemic autoimmune disease which is characterised by the body's immune system attacking the tissues and organs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lupus is more common among women of childbearing age (ages 15 to 44 years).

CDC defines Rheumatoid Arthritis or RA as an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, where the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake, causing inflammation (painful swelling) in the affected parts of the body.

The reality star took to Twitter to write about the pain in her hands, posting, "Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary head space. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong."

