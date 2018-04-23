English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian to Launch Lingerie, Shapewear Line
The unnamed collection is expected to retail at affordable prices for fans, and the 37-year-old is said to be involved in every aspect of developing the collection.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly expanding her fashion empire by launching a lingerie and shapewear line.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who has a successful make-up line KKW Beauty, is also working on a lingerie, intimates and shapewear line, reports tmz.com.
The unnamed collection is expected to retail at affordable prices for fans, and the 37-year-old is said to be involved in every aspect of developing the collection.
She is working with bosses at the same company that launched her sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand, which debuted in October 2016, with plans to launch the underwear pieces by the end of the year. The news comes after Kim and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian announced they were closing their DASH boutiques in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida.
The New York shop closed in 2016.
