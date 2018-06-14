English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kim Kardashian to Soon Launch a Pop-Up Store
The reality TV star and makeup mogul's "KKW Beauty" brand is launching a pop-up store in LA, California, it has been revealed. According to an update posted on Instagram, the store will be open at the Westfield Century City mall from June 20 through July 27.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Kim Kardashian has dominated the online beauty industry, and now she is moving into bricks and mortar.
The reality TV star and makeup mogul's "KKW Beauty" brand is launching a pop-up store in LA, California, it has been revealed. According to an update posted on Instagram, the store will be open at the Westfield Century City mall from June 20 through July 27.
While Kardashian West has not yet dropped any hints about what customers can expect from the store, it will surely stock some of the brand's most in-demand releases from the past year. Since its launch in 2017, KKW Beauty has been rapidly building up its product portfolio, with collections spanning concealer kits, lipsticks, ‘Ultralight Beams' powders and glosses, contouring kits and two cosmetics collaborations with her longterm makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, and Argenis Pinal, the winner of the debut season of the TV beauty show "Glam Masters." She has also made her mark on the perfume market with the launch of multiple scents under her new "KKW Fragrance" brand.
KKW Beauty is the latest of several cosmetics brands to cash in on their online popularity and set up a physical store. Back in April, cult online brand Glossier announced plans to open up a second physical retail space in the US, while British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury invested in her first US pop-up last December.
