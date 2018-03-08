English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian’s Topless Photo On Instagram Goes Viral
Kim shared a photograph of herself on Instagram from her recent trip to Tokyo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reports aceshowbiz.com.
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Reuters)
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has shared a photograph in which she is seen eating ramen while she is topless.
Kim shared a photograph of herself on Instagram from her recent trip to Tokyo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In the image, Kim, 37, is seen topless while eating. Her hands and freshly-dyed pink hair were positioned to partially cover her breasts.
Kim captioned the image: "Nudels"
She added a ramen 'emoji'.
The photograph garnered a lot of attention and comments, with one user quipping: "We've been eating noodles wrong this whole time."
