Kim Kardashian’s Topless Photo On Instagram Goes Viral

Kim shared a photograph of herself on Instagram from her recent trip to Tokyo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reports aceshowbiz.com.

IANS

Updated:March 8, 2018, 9:58 AM IST
Kim Kardashian’s Topless Photo On Instagram Goes Viral
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Reuters)
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has shared a photograph in which she is seen eating ramen while she is topless.

Kim shared a photograph of herself on Instagram from her recent trip to Tokyo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, Kim, 37, is seen topless while eating. Her hands and freshly-dyed pink hair were positioned to partially cover her breasts.

Kim captioned the image: "Nudels"

She added a ramen 'emoji'.

The photograph garnered a lot of attention and comments, with one user quipping: "We've been eating noodles wrong this whole time."

🍜 nudels

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

