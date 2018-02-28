Kim Kardashian West Exudes Contemporary, Fantasy Vibes on the Vogue India Cover; See Pics

An international celebrity, a reality television star, a fashion icon, an entrepreneur, and a mother of three, Kim Kardashian West dons many hats. But it’s her distinctive and individualistic style and fashion forward choices that have earned her millions of fans across the globe. Kim K as she is popularly called, is known to have a great influence on fashion enthusiasts and girls of all age groups, who look up to her for inspiration in fashion, style and beauty.Her beauty products are a massive hit among makeup lovers and Kim’s extraordinary and remarkable sense of fashion has the world in awe of her. From red carpets to the online space, Kim makes sure to leave her mark wherever she is. And she did exactly her on the cover of Vogue India’s March issue too.Looking smoking hot in a red Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tulle saree-dress with looping hoodie teamed with a belt and bangles from the same designer, Kim graced the cover of the fashion magazine’s latest issue. The stunning 6-page inside shoot has the global sensation wearing outfits by noted Indian designers including Anita Dongre, Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi, Falguni & Shane Peacock, JADE by Monica & Karishma, complimented by jewelry from select Indian brands including Outhouse, Valliyan by Nitya Arora, Misho Designs, and Estaa along with the best of international names.Dressed in various Indian and western outfits for the edition, Kim exudes sexiness, elegance, femininity, royalty and boldness all at the same time.To find out more about the shoot with the global star, we spoke to Vogue India’s Fashion director, Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Kim for the latest photoshoot.“There are game-changers and then there’s Kim Kardashian! It’s intriguing how she has created such an amazing role for herself as a style icon,” said Anaita in an e-mail-exchange with News18.com.Speaking about the extensive use of reds for the shoot, she added, “From a fashion standpoint, we usually associate Kim with her nudes and subtle colours, so I really wanted to flip the expectation and go with red. The palette lends itself to passion, love, and fierceness, so the idea was to showcase its primal power.” “I knew that using reds would make for very strong images and it obviously exemplifies Kim’s molten hot quality. I mixed the best of Indian and international clothes to achieve a contemporary, fantasy vibe. She was enthused with the concept of a new-age “Indian Princess” photo-shoot, and we intentionally contained the grandness and kept it informal, capturing her in various moods without ever losing the quite fierceness that is Kim.”Unlike how we are used to seeing Kim dressed in white and nudes, for the special edition, the international icon will be seen donning a lot of Indian wear, of course with a contemporary and stylish twist, all exuding a fantasy vibe. Talking about Kim’s reaction when she was appraised of the outfits that she would be sporting for the shoot, Anaita mentioned that Kim absolutely loved everything.“When Kim walked in and saw the clothes, she instantly loved everything. She embraced the Indian silhouettes, got very involved in the jewellery, and yet let me style her as I wanted. We shot her in Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Phillip Plein, and the amazing cover look in Jean Paul Gautier. But I do owe these amazing images to such a brilliant and collaborative team. Mario Dedivanovic (make-up artist) and Chris Appleton (hairstylist) effortlessly nailed the brief and Greg Swales (photographer) as usual takes any vision that we have and enhances it tenfold. As for Kim Kardashian, well she has the spirit to submit completely and that’s what gets you one powerful image, more compelling than the next,” shared Anaita.Lastly, while sharing her experience of working with the global fashion icon, Anaita mentioned that not only was Kim was an absolute professional but was genuinely appreciative of all the professionals around her, saying, “It was a fabulous and fun experience. What I love about Kim was that she walked in alone, sans any entourage or attitude. She was so respectful and genuinely appreciative of the professionals around her and that is what made her own professionalism shine through. There was complete creative sync and I must admit that it was one of those effortless shoots that are often hard to come by.”