English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris for First Time Since Robbery
Kim and husband Kanye West were surrounded by their body guards on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is back in Paris for the first time since her traumatizing 2016 robbery there.
Kim and husband Kanye West were surrounded by their body guards on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.
They are there to attend the Paris Fashion Week, reports tmz.com.
In the October, 2016 robbery Kim feared rape when masked men stormed into her two-storey apartment and zip tied her hands with plastic handcuffs. The robbers also made off with more than $10 million in jewellery.
On the other hand, Kanye broke down in tears meeting up with a longtime friend, Virgil Abloh -- Louis Vuitton's new artistic director of menswear.
Also Watch
Kim and husband Kanye West were surrounded by their body guards on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.
They are there to attend the Paris Fashion Week, reports tmz.com.
In the October, 2016 robbery Kim feared rape when masked men stormed into her two-storey apartment and zip tied her hands with plastic handcuffs. The robbers also made off with more than $10 million in jewellery.
On the other hand, Kanye broke down in tears meeting up with a longtime friend, Virgil Abloh -- Louis Vuitton's new artistic director of menswear.
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
- Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Inside Photos You May Have Missed
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral