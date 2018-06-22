GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris for First Time Since Robbery

Kim and husband Kanye West were surrounded by their body guards on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris for First Time Since Robbery
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is back in Paris for the first time since her traumatizing 2016 robbery there.

Kim and husband Kanye West were surrounded by their body guards on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.

They are there to attend the Paris Fashion Week, reports tmz.com.

In the October, 2016 robbery Kim feared rape when masked men stormed into her two-storey apartment and zip tied her hands with plastic handcuffs. The robbers also made off with more than $10 million in jewellery.

On the other hand, Kanye broke down in tears meeting up with a longtime friend, Virgil Abloh -- Louis Vuitton's new artistic director of menswear.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You