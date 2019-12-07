Kim Kardashian's Christmas Decoration Gets Compared to Tampons

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was ridiculed by social media users as they thought that her Christmas decoration looked like tampons.

Kim took to Instagram Stories to share the decoration, taking her fans to a tour around her Hidden Hills house.

Ditching the classic red-and-green decoration, Kim opted for an all-white look. Her hallway is lined with white, cartoon-like puffy trees, while in her frontyard, she has her tree wrapped in small white lights, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Of her puffy trees in the hallway, Kim said that they were "pretty custom trees we did for our Christmas Eve party last year".

She continued gushing over the decoration: "I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white". Kim was referring to fictional town in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas".

While Kim loved what she puts in her house, other people don't share the same feeling.

They couldn't even help comparing it to d*****s and tampons, with one saying: "Ugh what Christmas decorations? I saw nothing besides a few trees that indicates Christmas. Those bay max looking tampon statues have nothing to do with Christmas."

"Someone please tell Kim Kardashian these are not Christmas trees these are giant tampons...," another said.

"You do you... I just never thought butt plugs would be an appropriate Christmas decoration. But I'm poor so I can't relate to rich people," one other commented.

A user said: "Uhm... Ummmm.. am I the only seeing naughty toys?"

"Kim Kardashian decorates her home with giant white Christmas d*****s."

Some others simply called her decoration "awful" and "hideous", while there were also people who felt sorry for Kim's children because of the "boring" decoration.

