Kim Kardashian's Fiery Red Hair Colour is the Hottest Trend of 2019
Kim Kardashian's hair makeover has taken the internet by storm. Scroll down to get a closer look at the new hair trend.
Kim Kardashian flaunting her cherry red hair colour.
Kim Kardashian is back with a new trend and this time she decided to experiment with her tresses. We already know Kim can flaunt any hairdo and hair colour like a pro as she previously switched between ombre blonde, bubblegum pink, yellow and blue hair color.
Kim was recently spotted flaunting her fiery locks and the change is way hotter than expected. She posted a video on her Snapchat and Instagram handle where she is seen sporting cherry red hair color and licking a matching lollipop inside a studio.
Apart from the red hue, fans were left in a dilemma whether it was her actual hair or a wig as she has flaunted a neon green wig before this. Nevertheless fashionistas and Kim's fans can't get enough of her new look.
Later she stepped out of the studio in a body fitting red leather outfit which featured flame designs all over it. Yes, we get the point, Kim.
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
