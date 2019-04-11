Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover

Kim Kardashian West is on the cover of Vogue magazine's May 2019 issue, five years after she appeared with Kanye West on the same cover. This is surprisingly the first ever solo cover shoot of the reality TV star for the US Vogue magazine.Even though the cover oozed oomph and glamour, the magazine photoshoot did not go down well with the readers as they criticised Vogue for their decision of featuring reality star instead of high fashion models who deserve to be on the covers.Kim Kardashian West is on the cover of Vogue magazine's May 2019 issue, five years after she appeared with Kanye West on the same cover. This is surprisingly the first ever solo cover shoot of the reality TV star for the US Vogue magazine.Even though the cover oozed oomph and glamour, the magazine photoshoot did not go down well with the readers as they criticised Vogue for their decision of featuring reality star instead of high fashion models who deserve to be on the covers.Some called Vogue's choice for the cover as lazy and disappointing while some said the publication's standards have fallen. One of the subscribers of the magazine said, "Oh goody. I miss the old days of Vogue, with actual models and real fashion innovators."Similarly, celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis commented on the photo of the cover, saying, “Such a sellout choice Vogue. The choices made for this iconic magazine are not what it once stood for. Disappointment is an understatement.”Previously, even during Justin Biber's and Hailey Baldwin cover shoot Vogue was criticised for the same reason.Having said that, Kim Kardashian goes on to look her best in the issue as the 38-year old fashionista is seen ditching her figure-hugging outfits for a sheer, mesh Chanel tank top while water pours over her head. The cover reads, Taking a stand - The Awakening of Kim Kardashian West and also includes lines about 'The Met's Summer Camp' which clearly means the copy will also incorporate the Met Gala theme.In the Vogue issue, Kim goes on to flaunt five other looks for the cover shoot each entirely different from the other. For the cover look, Kardashian is flaunting a sheer, mesh Chanel tank top with a rose gold 18k oval link necklace by Irene Neuwirth.The next look showed her posing in a nude Brandon Maxwell knit gown from the Spring 2019 Collection. In the next picture, Kim is seen standing on the staircase wearing Moeva ‘Penelope’ one-piece straight neck swimsuit.The best among the lot is where Kim is surrounded by her three kids while she poses in a Tangerine cross back satin slip number by Rosetta Getty from the Pre Fall 2019 Collection.In the magazine, Kim Kardashian West opens up about wanting to become a lawyer and has already begun apprenticing at a law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. 