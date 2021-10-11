CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#MaharashtraBandh#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Lifestyle » Kim Kardashian's Hot Red Carpet Looks That Took The Internet by Storm, See Pics
3-MIN READ

Kim Kardashian's Hot Red Carpet Looks That Took The Internet by Storm, See Pics

Kim Kardashian knocked it out of the park and has received some of the best Twitter reactions (Image: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian knocked it out of the park and has received some of the best Twitter reactions (Image: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian did a great job at her SNL debut and apart from her buzzworthy digs, fans were equally impressed with her choice of outfits.

In her hosting gig at the Saturday Night Live (SNL), the American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian knocked it out of the park and has received some of the best Twitter reactions. Her opening monologue and other sketches poked fun at her family and her personal life. The fashion and cosmetics mogul did a great job at her SNL debut and apart from her buzzworthy digs, fans were equally impressed with her choice of outfits. She continued her romance with the French luxury fashion house Balenciaga. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not settle on one costume for her appearance at SNL, instead, she went for three outfits from the French Fashion House. Kim chose a velvet catsuit, a long pink anorak coat, and another form-fitting spandex catsuit with a coat. Once again, the model proved that she very well knows to pull off head-turning looks.

Kim’s head-to-toe pink velvet Balenciaga catsuit covered her full body, from the turtleneck to the heels. The ensemble also featured opera gloves. Kim left her tresses open in her signature centre-parted style, her nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, and glowing skin added glam to her look.

Her second look was all sporty. She picked a long blush pink anorak Balenciaga coat that featured an oversized silhouette and high-collar. Kim paired shimmery pointed silver boots with the ensemble.

After performing her monologue at the SNL, Kim was snapped leaving the studio in another jaw-dropping Balenciaga look. She had donned a spandex catsuit that had built-in heels, and Kim paired it with a feather-adorned floor-length coat.

There is no doubt that Kim’s partnership with the French fashion house is a match made in heaven.

A couple of weeks back, Kim re-wrote the Met Gala rules as she went an extra mile with her choice of outfits. She wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble that covered every inch of her body. The look had triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

In 2018, Kim wore a stunning gold Versace dress with cross detailing. She looked unbelievably gorgeous.

The model made fashion history as she exhibited Peter Dundas’s First Dress for Roberto Cavalli at the 2015 Met Gala. She wowed in a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress which ensured that every head turns.

After sporting shimmery, glam, sequence, and floral looks in her Met Gala appearances, Kim toned it down a bit in 2017. However, the simplicity of the dress did not affect the ravishing hot personality of the model.

Which one is your favourite MET Gala look of Kim?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 11, 2021, 15:51 IST