Kim Kardashian's Rare Dior Saddle Bag Worth Rs 24 Lakh is One Out of Ten in the World
The limited edition bag features a range of futuristic design elements, which are crafted completely from metal and consists of headphone jacks in place of tassels and multiple embossed accents.
The limited edition bag features a range of futuristic design elements, which are crafted completely from metal and consists of headphone jacks in place of tassels and multiple embossed accents.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has always been in news for her jaw-dropping style statements. This time she was spotted accessorizing a T-shirt dress and sneakers with a USD 35,000 (Rs 24.74 crore) metal Dior bum bag, which, as per report, is one of only 10 in the entire world.
The extremely stunning bag that Kim wore was part of a collaboration with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama who created the giant female robot that took centre stage at Dior's Pre-Fall 2019 menswear show in Tokyo.
The bag features a range of futuristic design elements, which are crafted completely from metal and consists of headphone jacks in place of tassels and multiple embossed accents. Kim never fails to impress her fans with her unique and classy fashion choices and like always, this time too she has made her fans go ga-ga over her look.
Kim definitely made an ultra exclusive $35,000 Dior bag look priceless as she carried it flawlessly with utter ease. Check out Kim's exclusive bag here:
On the work front, earlier in the month of July, Kim shared with her fans that close to 2 million garments of her shapewear line, earlier branded 'Kimono,' have been produced and she is now in the process of covering up their tags. Kim even shared a video in which she can heard taking about the clothes at length.
After facing backlash for cultural appropriation, Kim announced earlier in June that she will be renaming her shapewear brand from 'Kimono' to something else.
Read: Kim Kardashian to Re-label 2 Million Garments with 'Kimono' Logo, Watch Video
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Poses in the Sea in Satin Dress and Fans are Worried About the Outfit
- Samsung Has a New 32-inch 7-in-1 Smart TV For Rs 17,990 And it Can Also be Your PC
- Shah Rukh Khan to Replace Hrithik Roshan in Shankar's Underwater Sci-fi Action Drama: Report
- Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Discounts on Honor 20, Honor 8X, Honor Play and More
- Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'