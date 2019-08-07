Kim Kardashian's Rare Dior Saddle Bag Worth Rs 24 Lakh is One Out of Ten in the World

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has always been in news for her jaw-dropping style statements. This time she was spotted accessorizing a T-shirt dress and sneakers with a USD 35,000 (Rs 24.74 crore) metal Dior bum bag, which, as per report, is one of only 10 in the entire world.

The extremely stunning bag that Kim wore was part of a collaboration with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama who created the giant female robot that took centre stage at Dior's Pre-Fall 2019 menswear show in Tokyo.

The bag features a range of futuristic design elements, which are crafted completely from metal and consists of headphone jacks in place of tassels and multiple embossed accents. Kim never fails to impress her fans with her unique and classy fashion choices and like always, this time too she has made her fans go ga-ga over her look.

Kim definitely made an ultra exclusive $35,000 Dior bag look priceless as she carried it flawlessly with utter ease. Check out Kim's exclusive bag here:

On the work front, earlier in the month of July, Kim shared with her fans that close to 2 million garments of her shapewear line, earlier branded 'Kimono,' have been produced and she is now in the process of covering up their tags. Kim even shared a video in which she can heard taking about the clothes at length.

After facing backlash for cultural appropriation, Kim announced earlier in June that she will be renaming her shapewear brand from 'Kimono' to something else.

Read: Kim Kardashian to Re-label 2 Million Garments with 'Kimono' Logo, Watch Video

