King Charles III Coronation: A 700-Year-Old Chair Being Restored For Historic Role

A medieval chair used in the coronation of monarchs is being restored for King Charles III’s crowning later this year. Also known as the King Edward’s Chair, this coronation seat is an iconic piece of furniture housed in Westminster Abbey, London.

The coveted chair will serve as a throne for King Charles at his coronation. It has previously been used as a centrepiece at the crowning monarchs such as Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, and Elizabeth II. The chair, first used during the coronation of King Edward II, continues to be hailed as “one of the most precious and famous pieces of furniture in the world".

Restoration

Existing for 700 years has done a number on this precious throne. “It has suffered occasionally over its lifetime, there is graffiti on the back from local schoolboys and visitors carving their names in the 18th and 19th centuries, and a bomb attack in 1914 knocked a small corner off it," a press release from Westminster Abbey explained.

But work to make it as good as new is underway. Krista Blessley, Abbey’s paintings conservator, is working on the restoration. The task entails cleaning the surface and stabilising gilding layers on the Georgian base. Krista will also have to remove embedded dirt with sponges and cotton swabs gently. The statement reveals, “the completed work will be entirely invisible but will ensure the preservation of these historic decorative layers not just for the Coronation but for centuries to come."

Speaking to the BBC about the details of the ancient piece, Krista says, “It’s the oldest surviving piece of furniture still used for its original purpose." The complex layer structure means the gilding layers often flake off. This makes a lot of the restoration work about sticking those layers of gilding back down, “making sure it’s completely sound before the coronation."

https://youtu.be/8BSVxzdQyzg

The Design

The chair is built of oak and was previously lavishly adorned with coloured glass and gold leaf gilding. Walter, the King’s Master Painter, is known to have painted it. Walter embellished it with designs of birds, foliage, and a king’s image on the back of the furniture. It would have sparkled in the holy ceremony and appeared as though it were composed of real gold.

The gilding on the chair is embellished with intricate tiny dots known as punchwork, which create exquisite images and patterns. This work is of the highest quality and is unrivalled in the British Isles surviving mediaeval art. The base, a replacement from the 18th century, is also gilded and has a lion at each corner.

The coronation of the reigning British monarch, King Charles III, will be held on May 6, Saturday, with great pomp and fervour at Westminster Abbey. There will also be a coronation carriage procession, and the next day, Windsor Castle will host a music and light display.

