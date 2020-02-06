Kirk Douglas Passes Away at 103: 7 Facts About the Hollywood Legend
Seven facts about actor Kirk Douglas, who is dead at 103.
Kirk Douglas is survived by three sons, including the movie star Michael Douglas, pictured, left, with his father in 2018 (AFP)
Seven facts about actor Kirk Douglas, who is dead at 103:
-Born Issur Danielovitch of Russian-Jewish ancestry in New York, Douglas had two bar mitzvahs - one at the traditional age of 13 and another at 83 when he reaffirmed his faith.
-Because he was only about 5-foot-9-inches tall (1.75 meters), Douglas often wore lifts in his shoes on screen.
-He was to have starred with Sylvester Stallone in “First Blood,” the initial movie in the Rambo series, but left after Stallone rejected his suggested script changes.
-A 1996 stroke left Douglas with slurred speech and damaged facial nerves. It did not, however, keep him from attending the Academy Awards ceremony two weeks later to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.
-Douglas starred in a 1963 stage version of Ken Kesey’s novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and tried to make a movie of the book. He could not find an interested studio but his son Michael finally got the film made in 1975.
-Douglas was 75 when he survived a helicopter crash that killed two other people.
-President Jimmy Carter gave Douglas the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 1981.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends