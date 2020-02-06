Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kirk Douglas Passes Away at 103: 7 Facts About the Hollywood Legend

Seven facts about actor Kirk Douglas, who is dead at 103.

Reuters

Updated:February 6, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kirk Douglas Passes Away at 103: 7 Facts About the Hollywood Legend
Kirk Douglas is survived by three sons, including the movie star Michael Douglas, pictured, left, with his father in 2018 (AFP)

Seven facts about actor Kirk Douglas, who is dead at 103:

-Born Issur Danielovitch of Russian-Jewish ancestry in New York, Douglas had two bar mitzvahs - one at the traditional age of 13 and another at 83 when he reaffirmed his faith.

-Because he was only about 5-foot-9-inches tall (1.75 meters), Douglas often wore lifts in his shoes on screen.

-He was to have starred with Sylvester Stallone in “First Blood,” the initial movie in the Rambo series, but left after Stallone rejected his suggested script changes.

-A 1996 stroke left Douglas with slurred speech and damaged facial nerves. It did not, however, keep him from attending the Academy Awards ceremony two weeks later to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

-Douglas starred in a 1963 stage version of Ken Kesey’s novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and tried to make a movie of the book. He could not find an interested studio but his son Michael finally got the film made in 1975.

-Douglas was 75 when he survived a helicopter crash that killed two other people.

-President Jimmy Carter gave Douglas the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 1981.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram