Kirti Kulhari Feels Blessed to Travel Amid Pandemic

While sharing her travel pictures, Kriti Kulhari emphasised on the importance of taking proper precautions.

IANS

September 3, 2020
Kirti Kulhari Feels Blessed to Travel Amid Pandemic
Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently spending time amidst mountains in Himachal Pradesh, and she truly feels blessed.

"And finally the actual morning... all the way from #kharota #himachalpradesh In the current times, I actually feel so blessed that I can travel and experience this," she wrote on her Instagram account, adding pictures of herself enjoying the scenic background.

Kirti also asked people not to be scared to travel amid pandemic. "And those of you who wish to do the same, just some precautions and you could do it too... #besafe #dontbescared," she added.

Fans were mesmerised seeing Kirti's pictures of her stay at Kharota.

"Such beautiful clicks," a user commented.

"Wanna travel too," another one wrote.

A couple of weeks ago, the actress revealed she was overjoyed to be back on sets to shoot. She took to Instagram, where she shared a few boomerang videos. In one clip she is seen dancing with joy. In the other, the actress is seen sitting in front of a dressing table, with her team standing behind her and dancing.

On the work front, Kirti was recently seen in the second season of the web show "Four More Shots Please!" She will also be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in the Hindi adaptation of "The Girl On The Train".

