Kirti Kulhari Is a Picture of Pink Perfection in This Absolutely Gorgeous Long Dress

Currently enjoying the success of the third season of the well-liked web series Four More Shots Please is Kirti Kulhari. A lot of compliments have been directed to the actor who plays Anjana Menon in the show. Four More Shots please follows the journey of four unabashedly flawed and real girls as they negotiate relationships and daily life. A day ago, Kirti revealed a ton of images from the promotion diaries, and her followers can’t stop drooling over them.

Kirti served as Payal Singhal’s muse and chose a lovely pink outfit for the marketing. Kirti was dressed to the nines in a long, pink, satin dress with turtleneck accents and quarter sleeves. It also included a thigh-high slit and gathered elements below the waist.

Statement silver danglers from Shri Paramani Jewels, a silver bracelet, and a septum ring from Eurumme Jewellery helped Kirti complete her appearance for the day. With a pair of vintage pink stilettos from Christian Louboutin’s shelves, Kirti enhanced the pink vibes of her ensemble.

Kirti wore her hair open with straight locks and a center part, styled by the fashion styling studio Who Wore What When. With the help of makeup artist Shweta Melwani, Kirti wore a nude lipstick shade, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheekbones.

