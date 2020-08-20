Kirti Kulhari is Over the Moon to Be Back on Set, Shares Boomerang Video

Actress Kirti Kulhari is overjoyed to be back on sets to shoot.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of boomerang videos. In one clip she is seen dancing with joy. In the other, the actress is seen sitting in front of a dressing table, with her team standing behind her and dancing.

"These boomerang videos are an understatement to what I am feeling being back on a set to shoot… My team @anuradha.raman18193 #nasir... Let's do this #gratitude for everything that I have and everything that I don't," Kirti, who is seen in a white top and ripped jeans, wrote.

However, she did not share what she was shooting for.

Kirti was last seen in the second season of web series Four More Shots Please! where she played the role of a lawyer, who is divorced and has to balance between bringing up a child and her professional work.

Right now, the actress is geared up for the release of the psychological thriller The Girl On The Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film, which was slated to release in May, is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

The Bollywood version stars Parineeti Chopra and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.