Kirti Kulhari Starts Dubbing For 'The Girl On The Train'

Kriti Kulhari expressed her excitement of resuming work on the psychological thriller, The Girl On The Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

July 25, 2020
Kirti Kulhari Starts Dubbing For 'The Girl On The Train'
Actress Kirti Kulhari is back in action after the lockdown. She has started off with a dubbing job upon resuming work. Kirti took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows in a recording studio, her dubbing for the upcoming film, "The Girl On The Train". Dressed in a casual white T-shirt, she poses with a headphone and a mic.

"#dubbing#girlonthetrain #goodtimes…. yes guys it's all happening... lots of new work coming ur way," Kirti captioned the image.

The psychological thriller, The Girl On The Train, is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

The Bollywood version stars Parineeti Chopra and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her cuddling a stray dog, where she expressed that she is hopeful about coronavirus crisis reaffirming our faith in love.

The actress cum model is also famous for portraying the role of Anjana Menon in the television series Four More Shots Please!, and films like Mission Mangal, Pink, Blackmail and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

