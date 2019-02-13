LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kiss Day 2019: 5 Lesser Known Facts About Kissing We Bet You Didn't Know

Before you go ahead and sweep your partner off their feet with a kiss, here are 5 unusual facts that you should know before you pucker up this Kiss Day.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Kiss Day 2019: 5 Lesser Known Facts About Kissing We Bet You Didn't Know
Kiss Day
It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, now is the time to celebrate Kiss Day.

On this day, couples show their partners how much they love them by exchanging kisses, not like they wouldn't steal kisses from each other on the other days.

Before you go ahead and sweep your partner off their feet with a kiss, here are five unusual facts that you should know before you pucker up this kiss day.

The Longest Kiss Ever

58 Hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds, that's duration of the longest kiss ever recorded by a Thai couple. The couple started kissing on February 12 and went on till February 15. This was also the longest kiss recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records. Hope you can beat their record this Kissing day.

139604-7838231_tcm25-19713
Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat at an event organized by Ripley's Believe It or Not


Origin of French Kissing

Who better than the French to show the world how to engage in an act of passion. The theory behind the French Kiss, also known as Florentine Kiss, is one of the most rare theories ever. During World War I, when the American and British forces returned from Europe they kissed their wives very passionately. This led people to believe that the men mastered this art of kissing from France where they were stationed. Well, seems like we owe it to the French.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 14: A jubilant American sailor clutching a white-uniformed nurse in a back-bending, passionate kiss as he vents his joy while thousands jam Times Square to celebrate the long awaited-victory over Japan. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/Pix Inc./Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)

Fear of Kissing Exists

You better find out if your Valentine suffers from the fear of kissing, also known as Philemaphobia. Yes, fear of kissing is for real usually among inexperienced and first time kissers. Some fear that the 80 million germs that might be exchanged during the act might affect their health.


Getty Images

Your Partner's Kiss May Taste Different During their Periods

Ever wonder why your partner's saliva tasted different compared to other days of the month? That is mainly because the brain releases sex hormones such as estrogen, estradiol, progesterone which alter their body's biochemistry, your partner's breath odour and composition of their saliva during their menstrual cycles.

download (1)
Getty Images

Longest Kiss on Screen

Elena Undone, a movie made in 2010, in which two women lock lips was the longest ever kiss on screen which lasted for 3 minutes and 24 seconds.



