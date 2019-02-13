Kiss Day 2019: 5 Lesser Known Facts About Kissing We Bet You Didn't Know

It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, now is the time to celebrate Kiss Day.On this day, couples show their partners how much they love them by exchanging kisses, not like they wouldn't steal kisses from each other on the other days.Before you go ahead and sweep your partner off their feet with a kiss, here are five unusual facts that you should know before you pucker up this kiss day.58 Hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds, that's duration of the longest kiss ever recorded by a Thai couple. The couple started kissing on February 12 and went on till February 15. This was also the longest kiss recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records. Hope you can beat their record this Kissing day.Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat at an event organized by Ripley's Believe It or NotWho better than the French to show the world how to engage in an act of passion. The theory behind the French Kiss, also known as Florentine Kiss, is one of the most rare theories ever. During World War I, when the American and British forces returned from Europe they kissed their wives very passionately. This led people to believe that the men mastered this art of kissing from France where they were stationed. Well, seems like we owe it to the French.You better find out if your Valentine suffers from the fear of kissing, also known as Philemaphobia. Yes, fear of kissing is for real usually among inexperienced and first time kissers. Some fear that the 80 million germs that might be exchanged during the act might affect their health.Getty ImagesEver wonder why your partner's saliva tasted different compared to other days of the month? That is mainly because the brain releases sex hormones such as estrogen, estradiol, progesterone which alter their body's biochemistry, your partner's breath odour and composition of their saliva during their menstrual cycles.Getty ImagesElena Undone, a movie made in 2010, in which two women lock lips was the longest ever kiss on screen which lasted for 3 minutes and 24 seconds.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.