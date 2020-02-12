Kiss Day 2020: Sweeten Your Relationship with These Quotes and Messages

Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13 as part of the Valentine’s Week. The week begins with Rose Day on February 7 and culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14. After giving your beloved a rose, you are supposed to propose to them and then gift them chocolates and teddy bears. This is followed by Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12.

On Kiss Day, people express their love by kissing their significant others. The day is mostly celebrated among lovers. You can wish happy Kiss Day through images, quotes, WhatsApp messages and gifts.

Quotes

• You are always new. The last of your kisses was ever the sweetest. (John Keats)

• A kiss is a lovely trick, designed by nature, to stop speech when words become superfluous. (Ingrid Bergman)

• Kiss me, and you will see how important I am. (Sylvia Plath)

• The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me? (PB Shelley)

• I didn't want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there's a lot of difference. (Ernest Hemingway)

Messages

• Doctors claim that kissing reduces blood pressure. So, I want to kiss you daily and keep us always fit.

• Kisses work like natural sweeteners in relationships. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy Kiss Day!

• Let our lips do all the talking today. Happy Kiss Day to you!

• Love is the best thing in the world and kisses are the icing on the cake. Happy Kiss Day love!

………. Sending you many kisses to energize our relationship. Happy Kiss Day love!

